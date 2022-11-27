CKD updates website

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Cabinet Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, who is also the president of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), launched the updated website of CKD (www.chiefkhalsadiwan.com) here on Saturday.

The new website of the CKD provides a comprehensive overview of aims and values of the 120-year-old organisation, information about its founders and office bearers in English and Punjabi languages.

“It provides easier approach to locate valuable information regarding CKD and its institutes, schools, colleges, hospitals, orphanage or old age homes. It further provides a link to get more information about concerned institutes with respective links. In this digital age, we needed a digital presence and accessibility for anyone, who wants to connect with us. The updated website features a new navigation menu and updated content so the required information can be sought in the blink of an eye, which better provides with a refreshed digital approach to find the needed information more intuitively and efficiently,” said Dr Nijjar.