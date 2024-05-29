Pathankot: Clash between AAP, BJP workers averted

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Pathankot, May 28

The police averted a potential clash between workers of the BJP and AAP after the former alleged that workers of the latter had hung banners and put up hoardings in the main markets of the city in contravention of the guidelines of the EC.

Pathankot revenue district, comprising the assembly seats of Bhoa, Pathankot city and Sujanpur, is a part of the Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

The banners were hung to welcome AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was to take out a roadshow in the evening.

Sitting BJP MLA from Pathankot Ashwani Sharma reached Balmiki chowk once he got to know that AAP workers were violating the ECI guidelines. Pathankot halqa in-charge Vibhuti Sharma, too, reached there with nearly two dozen workers. A heated exchange took place and even as a volatile situation was developing, SSP Suhail Qasim Mir arrived at the spot with his team of senior officials. The cops had to forcibly separate Vibhuti and Ashwani Sharma. Eye-witnesses said the situation could have turned ugly had the police not arrived on time.

Meanwhile, the BJP has filed a complaint with the ECI over the illegal use of banners and hoardings. Former Pathankot Mayor Anil Vasudeva confirmed that the BJP had filed a complaint with the EC.

