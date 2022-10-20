Class VI student from Goindwal Sahib bags gold medal in Indian Talent Olympiad

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 19

Yatish Soni, a student of sixth grade of Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib won state-level award in Indian Talent Olympiad. The Principal of the institute, Manisha Sood, said the exam was conducted by the Indian Talent Olympiad group in which thousands of students from across the country participated. Yatish was honoured by the Indian Talent Olympiad group with a gold medal and a certificate. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institute’s managing committee too honoured the student on Wednesday.

