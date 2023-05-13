Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 12

Girls outshined boys in Class X CBSE results as six girls shared the top three positions in district vis-à-vis three boys. Jaspreet Kaur, a student from Spring Dale school shared the first position in the district by securing 99.2% marks with Kushi Arora from DAV Public school. In the second position were Birinder Singh and Aryaman Tuli of Springdale School, Rudrani Mohindru of DAV public School with 99% marks whereas third position was shared by Bannie Wadhwa and Navreen Kaur of Springdale, Harshita Gupta of DAV Public school and Paramraj Singh Bhullar of Senior Study II with 98.8% marks.

Kushi Arora (99.2%) of DAV School being congratulated by Principal Pallavi Seth and her parents in Amritsar on Friday.

Jaspreet Kaur’s mother Kulwant Kaur, who is a homemaker, shared that her daughter expected a good result, but being a district topper is beyond her expectation. “She is a straight A student, always disciplined and dedicated towards her studies. It’s a proud moment for us that she has managed to surpass her own expectations,” she said. Jaspreet wants to pursue commerce and become a chartered accountant, like her father Jatinderbir Singh Dhillon, said Kulwant.

Kushi Arora, a student of DAV Public School, who is also a district topper with 99.2% marks, received a grand welcome at her school as she celebrated her results with her friends, classmates and teachers. Calling herself a musician, who is good in studies as well, Kushi wants to pursue non-medical stream and make a future as a tech-developer.