Class XI student attends ex-PM's birth anniversary event in Delhi

Tarn Taran, December 29
The participation of a Patti boy, Abhijay Singh Khehra, in a function held to mark the birth anniversaries of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and noted educationist Madan Mohan Malviya has delighted his family members and acquaintances. The function was held in Delhi on December 25.
Abhijay, a student of Class XI and resident of Chuslewar near Patti town, is studying in DAV Public School, Jalandhar. He was the lone student representing Punjab at the function. Abhijay’s father Manjinder Singh and grandfather Paramjit Singh said the boy had made meticulous preparations for the function.
The family elders informed that Abhijay had also won a gold and silver medal in the Economic Science Olympiad 2022 in which students from 38 countries participated. Abhijay also got to meet Prime Minister Narender Modi and Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, during his visit.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi's mother Heeraben passes away; cremated in Gandhinagar
His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan
Cricketer Rishabh Pant injured as his car collides with divider in Uttarakhand
Pant was driving which met with an accident near Roorkee
Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition’s prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Kamal Nath
Nath said no one in the history of the world has undertaken ...
CCTV captures the moment Rishabh Pant's speeding Mercedes crashes into a divider
Pant suffers injuries on his head, back and feet
Video: Rishabh Pant dozed off while driving, was alone in car, broke windscreen to escape as it caught fire: Uttarakhand D-G
Pant was on his way home in Roorkee