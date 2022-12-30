Class XI student attends ex-PM's birth anniversary event in Delhi

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 29

The participation of a Patti boy, Abhijay Singh Khehra, in a function held to mark the birth anniversaries of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee and noted educationist Madan Mohan Malviya has delighted his family members and acquaintances. The function was held in Delhi on December 25.

Abhijay, a student of Class XI and resident of Chuslewar near Patti town, is studying in DAV Public School, Jalandhar. He was the lone student representing Punjab at the function. Abhijay’s father Manjinder Singh and grandfather Paramjit Singh said the boy had made meticulous preparations for the function.

The family elders informed that Abhijay had also won a gold and silver medal in the Economic Science Olympiad 2022 in which students from 38 countries participated. Abhijay also got to meet Prime Minister Narender Modi and Om Birla, Speaker of Lok Sabha, during his visit.