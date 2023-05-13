 Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8% : The Tribune India

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Arshdeep Singh 98.8% Non-medical



Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 12

Tears of joy, proud hugs and loud cheers marked the day as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class XII and X today. Arshdeep Singh of Bhavan’s SL School and Kashvi Aggarwal of DAV Public School, Lawrence road, emerged as joint toppers in the district by scoring 98.8 per cent in Class XII Board exams. Arshdeep Singh is a student of non-medical stream and Kashvi Aggarwal is from the commerce stream. Both Kashvi and Arshdeep scored 494 marks out of 500.

In Class XII, the second position in the district has been secured by Mahnoor, a student of Spring Dale School, from the Humanities stream with 98.4%. Simarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy, Adda Nath Di Khui; Shranay Malhotra of DAV Public School and Harkirat Singh of Sri Guru Harkrishan School have jointly secured the third position with 98.2%. Simarpreet Kaur belongs to the medical stream, Shranay Malhotra is from non-medical and Harkirat belongs to the commerce stream.

Farmer’s son, Arshdeep wants a future in AI Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Ball Kala, Majitha Road, aspires to pursue computer engineering as he feels that Artificial Intelligence-based technology is the future. His father Angrez Singh is a farmer and mother Harsukhpal is a homemaker. Arshdeep’s brother Akashdeep joined his father in farming after completing Class 12 but Arshdeep sees his future in the world of technology. His favourite subjects are Physics and Maths and he scored 98.9 percentile in JEE Mains held recently. “He has always been a brilliant student, a quick learner and very focused,” shared Anita Bhalla, principal, Bhavan’s SL, who celebrated Arshdeep’s success with his family in school premises.

Kashvi Aggarwal, a student of DAV Public School, has secured 98.8 per cent marks in Class 12th, sharing the top position in the district.

A believer in women empowerment through financial empowerment, Kashvi wants to pursue BSC Finance and turn an entrepreneur. Her father Mohit Aggarwal is a businessman and mother Shikha Aggarwal is a homemaker.

While most of her peers are busy packing their bags and flying off to foreign universities, Mahnoor wants to pursue her dream of taking the exam for the Indian Economic Service and contribute to the economic development of the country. After securing the second rank in the district with 98.4%, she wants to pursue Economics (Honours), which is her favourite subject. A student of Spring Dale School, Mahnoor’s father Sandeep Singh is Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) posted in Gurdaspur and mother Harmeet Kaur is a lecturer posted in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Fatehgarh Churian. Her success mantra, “Never let stress dominate you and dedicate yourself to self-study,” she shares.

Simarpreet Kaur, a student of medical stream, Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy in village Chananke Adda Nath Di Khui, scored 98.2 per cent in Class 12 results. Her father Maluk Singh is a farmer and mother Gurmeet Kaur is a homemaker. Nursing dreams of migrating to foreign shores, she wants to become a nurse, while being driven to make her parents proud. The eldest of the three children, her younger sister Ridham Preet is a student of Class VIII and brother Fateh Singh is in LKG. She credits her success to self-study, as she achieved this score without any professional coaching. She was mentored by Principal Ritu Khaneja, Managing Director Kuljit Singh Bath and Director Kulwant Kaur, who also supported her studies.

Sharanya Malhotra, who had a few weeks back, bagged the merit position in JEE Mains with 98.7 percentile, once again celebrated his academic success as he secured 98.2 per cent marks in the Class 12. His father Nitin Malhotra, who is a businessman and mother Neetu Malhotra, who is a teacher in DAV Public School, couldn’t stop smiling as they shared their son’s achievement. Determined to make a future in the world of technology, Shranay wants to pursue computer engineering from IIT Mumbai and will now be appearing for JEE Advanced.

Harkirat Singh, who scored 98.2 per cent in the commerce stream to bag third position in the district, wants to pursue higher education overseas. His father Manjit Singh is a businessman and mother Maninderjit Kaur is a homemaker.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

CBI books Sameer Wankhede for seeking Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case

2
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

3
Delhi

Day after victory in fight for control over services, AAP govt moves SC alleging Centre blocking transfer of top officer

4
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

5
Nation

Promotion of CJM who convicted Rahul Gandhi, 67 other Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed

6
Jalandhar

28-year-old man killed in firing outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

7
Diaspora

2 get life term for killing British Sikh boy 'thinking him to be a member of rival gang'

8
Entertainment

Parineeti Chopra's apartment decked up ahead of engagement with Raghav Chadha

9
Nation

Pilot's friend in cockpit: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India; suspends pilot's licence for 3 months

10
Nation Explainer

Pakistan descends into chaos; what is happening in India's neighbourhood

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Top News

Karnataka Election results LIVE updates : Counting begins; curfew imposed in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

Karnataka Election result 2023 LIVE updates : Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada

The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Wankhede sought ~25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI

Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI

FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites

‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul

‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul

Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...

Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe

Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe

Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...


Cities

View All

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Amritsar MC officials demolish Illegal structures in Golden Avenue

50 years on, Amritsar Improvement Trust allottees get ownership rights

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE XII RESULT: 3 Chandigarh girls, 1 Panchkula boy top tricity

CBSE X RESULT: Panchkula’s Asees Jot bags Class X top spot

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Overcharging rampant at ISBT-43 parking in Chandigarh

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

242 govt schools in Delhi see100% pass percentage

Delhi Police bust 3 extortion rackets linked to Bishnoi, Brar

Chargesheet filed in Nikki murder case

Jalandhar bypoll result: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Jalandhar bypoll result LIVE updates: Test of one-year performance of Bhagwant Mann-led government today

Girls take the lead in CBSE results

Anshya scores 99.8% in Class X

Group clash turns violent, one shot, another critical

MLA, Congress workers protest after tiff with MC Commissioner

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Jasreen tops district with 99.2%

Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class X exams

82-year-old man dies of Covid-19

Come June, drive smooth, fast on busiest inner city grid

GLADA demolishes eight illegal colonies

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

Cbse XII results: Mehak Sharma shines with 97.2% in commerce

CBSE X results: Simrandeep Kaur from Scholar Fields excels with 99%

Fateh march welcomed at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib

Permanent residency abroad, university prof suspended

Thapar engg student found dead in hostel