Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 12

Tears of joy, proud hugs and loud cheers marked the day as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for Class XII and X today. Arshdeep Singh of Bhavan’s SL School and Kashvi Aggarwal of DAV Public School, Lawrence road, emerged as joint toppers in the district by scoring 98.8 per cent in Class XII Board exams. Arshdeep Singh is a student of non-medical stream and Kashvi Aggarwal is from the commerce stream. Both Kashvi and Arshdeep scored 494 marks out of 500.

In Class XII, the second position in the district has been secured by Mahnoor, a student of Spring Dale School, from the Humanities stream with 98.4%. Simarpreet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy, Adda Nath Di Khui; Shranay Malhotra of DAV Public School and Harkirat Singh of Sri Guru Harkrishan School have jointly secured the third position with 98.2%. Simarpreet Kaur belongs to the medical stream, Shranay Malhotra is from non-medical and Harkirat belongs to the commerce stream.

Farmer’s son, Arshdeep wants a future in AI Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Ball Kala, Majitha Road, aspires to pursue computer engineering as he feels that Artificial Intelligence-based technology is the future. His father Angrez Singh is a farmer and mother Harsukhpal is a homemaker. Arshdeep’s brother Akashdeep joined his father in farming after completing Class 12 but Arshdeep sees his future in the world of technology. His favourite subjects are Physics and Maths and he scored 98.9 percentile in JEE Mains held recently. “He has always been a brilliant student, a quick learner and very focused,” shared Anita Bhalla, principal, Bhavan’s SL, who celebrated Arshdeep’s success with his family in school premises.

Kashvi Aggarwal, a student of DAV Public School, has secured 98.8 per cent marks in Class 12th, sharing the top position in the district.

A believer in women empowerment through financial empowerment, Kashvi wants to pursue BSC Finance and turn an entrepreneur. Her father Mohit Aggarwal is a businessman and mother Shikha Aggarwal is a homemaker.

While most of her peers are busy packing their bags and flying off to foreign universities, Mahnoor wants to pursue her dream of taking the exam for the Indian Economic Service and contribute to the economic development of the country. After securing the second rank in the district with 98.4%, she wants to pursue Economics (Honours), which is her favourite subject. A student of Spring Dale School, Mahnoor’s father Sandeep Singh is Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) posted in Gurdaspur and mother Harmeet Kaur is a lecturer posted in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Fatehgarh Churian. Her success mantra, “Never let stress dominate you and dedicate yourself to self-study,” she shares.

Simarpreet Kaur, a student of medical stream, Guru Nanak Dev Global Academy in village Chananke Adda Nath Di Khui, scored 98.2 per cent in Class 12 results. Her father Maluk Singh is a farmer and mother Gurmeet Kaur is a homemaker. Nursing dreams of migrating to foreign shores, she wants to become a nurse, while being driven to make her parents proud. The eldest of the three children, her younger sister Ridham Preet is a student of Class VIII and brother Fateh Singh is in LKG. She credits her success to self-study, as she achieved this score without any professional coaching. She was mentored by Principal Ritu Khaneja, Managing Director Kuljit Singh Bath and Director Kulwant Kaur, who also supported her studies.

Sharanya Malhotra, who had a few weeks back, bagged the merit position in JEE Mains with 98.7 percentile, once again celebrated his academic success as he secured 98.2 per cent marks in the Class 12. His father Nitin Malhotra, who is a businessman and mother Neetu Malhotra, who is a teacher in DAV Public School, couldn’t stop smiling as they shared their son’s achievement. Determined to make a future in the world of technology, Shranay wants to pursue computer engineering from IIT Mumbai and will now be appearing for JEE Advanced.

Harkirat Singh, who scored 98.2 per cent in the commerce stream to bag third position in the district, wants to pursue higher education overseas. His father Manjit Singh is a businessman and mother Maninderjit Kaur is a homemaker.