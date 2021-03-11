Class XII student injured in firing outside school

Tarn Taran, August 17
A student of Government Senior Secondary School, Rataul, was injured as two groups of anti-social elements opened fire at each other at the school gate here on Wednesday.
The injured has been identified as Sahilpreet Singh, a student of Class XII. The accused used to daily visit the school. The incident took place when Sahilpreet Singh after the end of exam had reached the school gate where both groups were threatening each other over girls of the school.
Suddenly, one of the groups opened fire on the other. Sahilpreet Singh, who was passing near the spot, was hit with a gunshot on his left side of the chest. It is said illegal weapons were used in the incident.
He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital from where the doctors referred him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar.
Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO of the city police station, said a police officer was sent to record the statement of the injured and further proceedings would be initiated after that. The girl students of the school en masse complained about inconvenience being caused to them by the anti-social elements on way to the school. They condemned the police for not taking action against these anti-social elements.
