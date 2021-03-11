Class XII students given farewell

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Students of Class XI of the local Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School gave farewell to their seniors of Class XII and presented colourful performances. Modelling contest was organised for Class XII students at the farewell party. In Science stream, Deepansh won Mr Farewell and Savreet Ms Farewell titles. From Commerce stream, Gursewak Singh got the title of Mr Farewell and Akanksha Ms Farewell. Principal Ranjit Bhatia said Harjit Singh and Gurinder Singh from the management committee motivated students to achieve their goals in life.

Ramanpreet bags Rs 5.87L package

The final year students of DAV College, Amritsar, have secured jobs in Dell, a major computer technology company. Ramanpreet Kaur has been given an annual package of Rs 5.87 lakh for the post of senior technician. College Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said most of the final year students have been placed, out of which over 75 have got more than five lakh package jobs. So far, over 120 students have been successfully selected in reputed companies of the country and abroad and this process will continue.

Investor awareness webinar

An investor awareness webinar was organised by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and Post Graduate Department of Chemistry, Khalsa College, Amritsar. Dr Baljinder Kaur Randhawa, Head, PG Department of Chemistry, welcomed Surya Kant Sharma, keynote speaker of the webinar, which was inaugurated by Dr Taminder Singh Bhatia, Dean Academics of the college. Sharma emphasised that investors should not be money accumulators but wealth creators which only would make them comfortable with regard to their money needs for their different milestones in life. He then shared basic information on various investment avenues available in the market.

Inter-Department Football C’ship

The Department of Architecture and Department of Molecular Biology won the Inter-Department Football (Girls & Boys) championships organised under FIT INDIA Programme by Guru Nanak Dev University Campus Sports. Dr Amandeep Singh, Nodal Officer, GNDU FIT INDIA Programme, said in the girls section, Department of Physics and Department of Chemistry got second and third positions, respectively. In boys section, Computer Engineering and Technology got second position and Department of Social Sciences remained third in the championship. /OC