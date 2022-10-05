Cleanliness drive at school

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

2 Punjab Air Squadron NCC Commanding Officer Group Captain Manoj Vats visited the government school, Jethuwal, to launch a cleanliness drive to mark Gandhi Jayanti and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti here on Tuesday.

A Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was organised under the leadership of Group Captain Manoj Vats and school principal Sudarshan Kumar. The Group Captain interacted with people of Jethuwal village and raised awareness on the diseases caused by filth. A rally was taken out by cadets. They had prepared various types of posters and organised dramas to sensitise people to the importance of cleanliness.