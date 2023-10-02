Cleanliness drive to mark Gandhi Jayanti held in five constituencies

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation conducted a cleanliness drive as part of a nationwide campaign ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta Ek Saath (One Date, One Hour Together) Shramdhan’, a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, on the eve of his birth anniversary today.

As part of an appeal by the Government of India to all citizens to collectively donate one hour of voluntary labour for cleanliness at 10 am on October 1, programmes were organised in all five assembly constituencies here in which a large number of residents participated. Officials and employees of the health wing of the MC began a cleanliness drive in all wards of the city on the occasion.

The drive was started near Maharaja Ranjit Singh statue, Dharam Singh Market, in Central Assembly constituency in which MLA Dr Ajay Gupta was the chief guest.

#Mahatma Gandhi