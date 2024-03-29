Clear online pending NOCs, building plans, Amritsar MC staff told

Amritsar, March 28
Municipal Commissioner Harpreet Singh yesterday held a meeting with officials of the MTP department and asked to clear the online pendency of no-objection certificates (NOCs) and building plans. Senior Town Planner Parampal Singh, Master Town Planner (MTP) Meharban Singh, MTP Narinder Sharma, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Parminder Jeet Singh, Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Paramjit Dutta, ATP Arun Khanna, ATP Wazir Raj and all building inspectors were present in the meeting.
The MC Commissioner, Harpreet Singh, said that no- objection certificates (NOCs) for plots and building plans applied by the residents should not remain pending. He issued strict orders that all the no-objection certificates , building plans lying on the portal of any officer should be cleared under all circumstances within the stipulated time period. He said appropriate departmental action would be taken against the negligent officers.
It is worth mentioning here that applicants for no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of property in unauthorised colonies and approval of building plans are a harried lot due to indifferent attitude of the town planning wing officials.
The applicants have to wait for months to get the no-objection certificate for plots. The applications are being filed by private architects needing approval from the building inspector, assistant town planner and the municipal town planner. The applicants have to visit the municipal corporation (MC) office several times to get their work done.
