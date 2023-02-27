Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Municipal Corporation (MC) and the state government to clear their stand on three elite clubs from the historic Ram Bagh. The clubs of Amritsar, including Service Club, Amritsar Club and Lumsden Club, had filed joint affidavits in the past.

In a recent hearing on February 23, the court of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Judge Arun Palli directed the ASI to file an affidavit, taking clear stand with regard to preservation and protection of three clubs, in reference to a letter filed by the Amritsar Club on November 25, 2022. All parties have to submit their affidavits till next date of hearing, which is March 28.

On December 8, 2022, the HC had ordered the MC and state government to file affidavits to the amicus curiae. Punjab Assistant Advocate General and counsel appearing on behalf of Municipal Corporation requested for further time to file their response affidavit and the court has granted it. The affidavit on behalf of the Punjab Government will be filed through its Chief Secretary.