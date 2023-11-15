Clothes distributed among poor children in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, November 14
Sri Guru Harikrishna Public School, Taran Taran, being managed by the Chief Khalsa Diwan, distributed clothes to poor children in the town on Monday.
Ranjit Bhatia, principal of the school, said under a drive clothes were distributed to the children of families living in slum areas.
The children and teachers of the school were appealed to bring old clothes, blankets, sheets and bags from their homes for needy families and they brought garments in large quantity.
On the occasion, Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh and Randeep Singh, on behalf of the management committee, praised the teachers and children who helped poor children.
