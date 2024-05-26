CM Bhagwant Mann appeals to people to vote for change

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 25

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to the people of Amritsar to vote for a change and elect Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal contesting the Lok Sabha elections on Amritsar seat.

Mann took out a roadshow in favour of Dhaliwal in the rural constituencies of Amritsar Lok Sabha in Raja Sansi, Ajnala and Majitha, followed by Khadoor Sahib constituencies comprising Jandiala, Baba Bakala and Tarn Taran today.

In Majitha, the home constituency of Majithia family, the CM said even the trees shed their old leaves, now it was time for the people of Amritsar to adopt this nature’s practice on June 1. “Vote in favour of Dhaliwal, who as a minister, had got 10,000 acres of land vacated from influential people. He would raise the Punjab issues in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

He also took a dig at the Shiromani Akali Dal and recited his famous kikli 2.0. The crowd joined him with loud cheers. “There will no longer be ‘jhoothe parche’ against people,” said Dhaliwal.

He said, “Dynastic politicians misuse their power. This will not be tolerated any more.” He urged the public to throw such people out of power.

He said the massive support of the people, who joined the roadshow during the scorching heat, testified that on June 4, Amritsar would give AAP the first lead, wiping out other parties. “I can never pay the debt of their love and support,” he said.

At Rajasansi and Ajnala, the CM said people should get ready to save the Constitution and democracy which the freedom fighters earned by sacrificing their lives. He said Amritsar’s border areas had their own set of problems. “After the elections, it would be our priority to address people’s issues,” he added.

