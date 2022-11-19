 CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi : The Tribune India

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

Also urged educational institutes to initiate specialised courses in Punjabi to encourage students

CM Bhagwant Mann calls upon people to start mass movement to write signboards in Punjabi

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addressing a state-level event to mark Punjabi Language Month at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar on Saturday. Video Grab



PTI

Amritsar, November 19

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday exhorted people to start a mass movement to use “Punjabi language” in signboards on private and public buildings across the state.

He also reiterated his government's commitment to promoting Punjabi language and culture.

Addressing a state-level event to mark Punjabi Language Month at Guru Nanak Dev University here, the chief minister cited the examples of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu where people showed respect to their mother tongue by using their native language in signboards of shops and commercial establishments.

He said the time had come for Punjabis to come forward and adopt this "noble practice".

Mann exhorted people to make sure that all signboards prominently displayed Punjabi with other languages as a mark of respect to the mother tongue.

People should ensure that signboards in Punjabi are put up before International Mother Language Day on February 21, Mann said as he underscored the need to make this a mass movement.

He said wise Punjabis would adopt this approach before February 21 while the remaining ones would be made to toe the government line after that.

The chief minister also called upon the Punjabi community in India and across the world to promote Punjabi language and culture.

It is a fact that no one can survive by detaching themselves from their rich culture and mother tongue, said Mann.

He pointed out that while English was universally accepted across the world as a link language, it should not be promoted at the cost and status of one's mother tongue.

It is a curse if anyone forgets their mother tongue, he said. Unfortunately the fad of English and other languages has made Punjabis drift from their mother language, said Mann.

The chief minister called for this trend to be reversed as it was undeniable that people could communicate and express themselves only in their mother tongue.

"Due to mental slavery, we still believe in superiority of English whereas the fact is that Punjabi is the best language for every one of us," he added.

"Many countries abroad are using Punjabi language but we are somehow shying away from using it. No language is a symbol of intelligence but unfortunately we are continuously ignoring our own mother tongue just to pursue English," the AAP leader added.

Citing the example of France, the chief minister said the French preferred to converse in their mother tongue as a mark of respect, adding that Punjabis should also make their native language an integral part of their lives. 

He added that every Punjabi should feel proud of their glorious cultural heritage.

Punjab is the land of great gurus, saints, seers and martyrs, he said, adding that it had been a torchbearer for mankind for ages. He went on to add that Punjabis had carved a niche for themselves across the globe by their hard work and dedication.

Punjabi is a treasure trove of literature, songs, poems and other material, he said, adding that the time had come to preserve this wealth and perpetuate it.

"We must feel proud of our language, culture and traditions," he said, adding that universities and colleges must come forward for the cause.

The chief minister also urged the educational institutes to initiate specialised courses in Punjabi to encourage students.  

 

#Bhagwant Mann

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

2
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch election

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents to take part in ‘Insaaf March’ in UK

4
Trending

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

5
Delhi

Shraddha murder: Multiple police teams sent to Mumbai, Himachal; Walkar's 2020 photo with face injuries emerges

6
Punjab

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

7
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann Cabinet okays old pension scheme in Punjab, 1.75 lakh employees to benefit

8
Punjab

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

9
Patiala

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

10
Trending

Shraddha Walker's photo with bruises on face surfaces; she used to complain to her friends about Aaftab's drug addiction and how he would beat her up

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtak villagers gift ~2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch’s election
Haryana

Rohtak villagers gift Rs 2.11 crore, SUV to man who lost sarpanch's election

Moosewala’s parents to take part in march in UK
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala's parents to take part in march in UK

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, students turn to UK
Punjab

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10
Himachal

Flights from Shimla to Kullu, Dharamsala may start after December 10

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission
Jalandhar

Environment, girl child theme for this 8-yr-old cyclist with a mission

Articles of Sikh faith
Features

Holy city of Amritsar offers a range of articles of Sikh faith

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall
Himachal

Tourist influx to Manali goes up after fresh snowfall

Why is the pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's killing case?
Trending

Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?

Top News

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless cultural centres: PM Modi

Kashi and Tamil Nadu are timeless centres of culture, civilisation: PM Modi

At Kashi Tamil Sangamam, PM stresses on preserving legacy of...

Video: Jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain enjoys massage in his cell at Tihar Jail

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

58-year-old Delhi minister was arrested on May 30 by the Enf...

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, Manish Sisodia says on Tihar videos

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Says BJP resorting to cheap tactics since they are losing Gu...

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Veteran star Tabassum Govil passes away at 78 due to cardiac arrest

Tabassum started her career as a child artist


Cities

View All

NRI, family booked for seeking dowry

Australia-based NRI, family booked for seeking dowry in Jandiala

Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Hate propaganda alarms Akal Takht

Amritsar: Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Pankaj Berry, Kaveri Priyam visit Amritsar to promote upcoming show on Sony SAB

Man accused of woman’s murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified, say police; it was case of ‘personal enmity’

Man accused of woman's murder outside Bathinda bus stand identified; was a case of 'personal enmity'

39-year-old woman shot dead outside bus stand in Bathinda

Canadian study visa rejection rate touches 50%, Punjab students turn to UK

Despite change of guard, drug menace rampant in Bathinda

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Lower exposure in past 5 yrs ‘behind’ chikungunya surge

Lower exposure in past 5 years 'behind' chikungunya surge

Punjab reports max chikungunya cases in 6 years, Mohali worst hit

Former Ropar MLA Sandoa's kin booked for pointing gun at son of minority panel chief Lalpura

18 child beggars rescued in Chandigarh

Chandigarh must ‘strive’ to be medical tourism hub

Satyendar Jain's Tihar video: BJP questions Kejriwal's silence, terms AAP 'spa massage party'

BJP questions Arvind Kejriwal's silence over Satyendar Jain video; terms AAP 'spa massage party'

Did not expect Aaftab Poonawala to go to this extent, says Shraddha's colleague

Watch: AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets massage at Tihar Jail; viral video sparks outrage

Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy after spine injury; BJP making fun of his illness, says Manish Sisodia

Aaftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim's body parts

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

Jalandhar residents to move NGT against Pholariwal STP

9 test +ve for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 364

Pargat Singh's daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra's grandson; top leaders attend event

Need to bridge industry-academia gap, stresses officiating PTU V-C

St Joseph’s set to celebrate 50 years of its inception

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

35 passengers save their lives by jumping from Ludhiana-Delhi tourist bus after it catches fire near Panipat

Ludhiana: Loot cases suspect held after chase, firing

Ludhiana: Seized liquor belongs to wine contractor Channi Bajaj, booked

Ludhiana: Shiv Sena leaders return eight gunmen

2 of gang involved in ATM card frauds nabbed

Patiala police arrest 2 candidates, including topper, in naib tehsildar examination scam

Patiala police arrest topper, another candidate in naib tehsildar exam scam

Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Anti-dengue drive: Larvae detected in 209 locations in Patiala

Patiala: Road blockade spells chaos

3 cops suspended for arresting man from advocate's chamber in Patiala