CM Bhagwant Mann flayed for asking devotees not to donate cash at gurdwaras

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 8

The recent statement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asking devotees not to donate cash in offering while paying obeisance at gurdwaras has evoked criticism from Sikh leaders and organisations.

The feeling among Sikh sangat is an age-old practice associated with the community. They feel that the utterances have hurt the religious sentiments.

Money collected through offerings is spent on managing the affairs of the holy Sikh shrines which include the expenditure on langar, sarais, salaries of the staff, operating schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, and other charitable activities.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal called the CM an atheist for asking the sangat not to donate money in the golak. He said the CM should care about the traditions of all religions.

Simranjit Singh Mann, president of SAD (A), who was also in the city yesterday, while expressing his resentment at the statement of the CM, declined to comment on the statement.

