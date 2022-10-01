Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur pays obeisance at Golden Temple

Amritsar, September 30
Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife of CM Bhagwant Mann, today paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and later met with AAP’s women councillors and party workers. Accompanied by Amritsar East AAP MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur, Dr Gurpreet later inaugurated a fashion store at Ranjit Avenue.
While addressing the media, she called her visit personal rather than political. “I have come to guru ghar to offer my respect and gratitude. While I am here, I will also meet and interact with women party workers,” she said.
Talking about the role of women in building strong society, she said the AAP government’s efforts were on to ensure that young women in state are prevented from migrating by offering them good career opportunities here. “I believe that making women financially independent is important for a developed and progressive society. For this, the CM’s efforts are on to bring in industries, improve economics and generate jobs to retain our youth from migrating to foreign lands,” she said.
