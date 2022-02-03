Coffee table book on green wealth of Punjab released

Amritsar, February 2
To mark World Wetlands Day that falls on February 2, Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), released a coffee table book entitled “Sadda Sohna Punjab” here today.
The coffee table book is authored by the chairman, Punjab Infotech, and photography artist Harpreet Sandhu. The pictorial book lays emphasis on the prominent nature parks, wetlands and flora and fauna found in Punjab.
Sandhu said it was indeed a great endeavour by Harpreet Sandhu to highlight these rich yet lesser known places in Punjab. He said the Coffee Table Book “Sadda Sohna Punjab” will play an immense role in educating the young generation about the richness of Punjab. He said the book amalgamated the philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev with glimpses of natural wealth of Punjab, emphasising that the Almighty prevails in his whole creation. Sandhu said the purpose behind the book was to document the sites of natural bounty left in state and to create awareness towards their conservation.
Working together for wetlands
- WWF India jointly in collaboration with the Punjab Forest, Wildlife Preservation Department, has been conducting workshops for villagers along the Harike wetland to train 'Wetland Mitr'. WWF India also runs another educative programme called 'water school' around the Beas and the Harike wetland.
- Geetanjali Kanwar, coordinator, Aquatic Biodiversity, WWF (India), who has been working with a network of officials to create a connection between wetlands and natives living in surrounding areas, stresses on the need for sustainable and responsible tourism policy to connect people with the wetland.
