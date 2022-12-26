Cold wave grips city, temperature likely to dip further

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 25

With the sun playing hide and seek and remaining elusive for the past six days, chill has increased in the city. The lowest temperature dropped to four degree Celsius on Saturday.

As the temperature is expected to plummet further in the coming days, it has brought cheer to cloth merchants and traders dealing in electronics goods.

Amanpreet Singh of Advance City Electronics at the Putlighar Chowk said: “Demand for room heaters and convertors has increased all of a sudden in the past couple of days. Heating pads, heaters and geysers are in high demand these days”.

Health experts have warned elderly persons, heart patients and children against undue exposure to cold. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said chances of sudden cardiac arrest increase during the winter season. People should take ample precautions. Even children should be well guarded during winters.

Health experts stated that asthmatic patients could feel difficulty in breathing due to weather conditions. They should monitor their health in the winter months.

The health experts stated that with the onset of winter, some people increase intake of alcohol as there is a perception that it helps keep body warm. Doctors stated that too much alcohol could lead to problems such as stroke as it increases the pressure in brain arteries.

