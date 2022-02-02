College holds booster dose vaccination camp

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised a booster dose vaccination camp in collaboration with District Health Department, Amritsar for all teaching and non-teaching staff members, who are going for election duty. The camp was organised under the supervision of Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjeet Singh, AMO Dr Parveen Kumar Bhatia along with the team comprising of Raveena and Navdeep. A total of 100 shots were given during the camp.
3 students selected in Decathlon
Three students from the PG Department of commerce of DAV College got placed at Decathlon Sports, a French Sports Giant through virtual placement drive. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar congratulated the students on their selection and also motivated the rest of the students to work hard for success in future placements. He further added that the selected candidates would be working as sports leader at an annual package of Rs 2.5 lakh. The area of working for the candidates would be pan India. The candidates Ritwik Mehra , Harshit Thakur, Kashish Anand, who completed their B Com from the college, would be handling their departments at retail outlets. Placement In charge Prof Vikram Sharma said that Decathlon Sports selected the students after three-rounds of selection.
