College holds interaction with writer Simran Dhaliwal

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 29

Bhasha Vibhag (Language Department), Punjab, held an interaction with story writer Simran Dhaliwal (2nd from left) at Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government College on Saturday.

Jaspreet Talwar, secretary, Higher Education and Languages, besides Veerpal Kaur, Joint Director, Language Department, were among others, who participated in the programme.

Simran Dhaliwal said creation of literature was God’s gift and it takes maturity with time and regular practice. He said he started writing children’s stories first and later turned to other story-writing forms. He said he found characters for his stories from society.

Dr Harwindrer Singh Bhalla, Principal of the host college, presided over the programme and Dr Ajitpal, District Language Officer, Moga, was the chief guest.

Ajitpal appreciated the art and maturity style of Dhaliwal in story-writing. Gurbachan Singh Lali, Deputy District Education Officer (S), felt the need to turn school students toward literature. Teachers, students and literature lovers participated in the programme.