College organises Havan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: BBK DAV College for Women organised a special vedic havan yagya to commemorate the Balidan Diwas of Mahatma Swami Shraddhanand. The havan started with the chanting of Gayatri Mantra. Principal Pushpinder Walia, highlighted the personality of Swami Shraddhanand in her address and said he spread the message of education based on the teachings and principles of the vedas and Swami Dayanand. He founded Gurukul Kangri in 1902. She told that it was he who first addressed Mahatma Gandhi by the name Mahatma. In the end, she informed that BBK DAV College has won Bhai Vir Singh flower competition held by Guru Nanak Dev University.

Inter-university Tourney concludes

Khalsa College of Physical Education’s effort to connect children with sports through six-day inter university north zone women’s hockey tournament supported by Maharaja Bhupendra Singh Punjab Sports University, Patiala, concluded here today. Cabinet Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar assured all possible cooperation from the state government for making an astroturf ground in Khalsa College at the concluding ceremony. Punjabi University, Patiala, secured the first position, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University Patiala bagged the second and MD Universitym, Rohtak, secured secured the third position. As many as 28 teams, including Jammu-Kashmir, Shimla, Aligarh, Kurukshetra, Saharanpur, Ayodhya, Nainital, Sirsa, Ludhiana, Hisar, Chandigarh, Meerut, Bareilly, Rohtak and Bhiwani, competed in hockey. While encouraging the hockey players, Nijjar said the performance of the hockey players in this harsh winter was commendable, for which their hard work and enthusiasm should be acknowledge.

Rotary Club distribute woolen clothes

Rotary Club, Amritsar, Astha distributed coats and sweaters to the needy children of Government Middle School, Loharka Khurd. The head of the school, Udham Singh, warmly welcomed the Rotary Club and the visiting dignitaries of the village and urged the club to do more projects in the future. Speaking on this occasion, president Ashwani Awasthi said the main objective of the club was to contribute to the society for the help of needy children and health facilities. Under this series, the club has been continuously providing services since 2014.