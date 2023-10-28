College pays tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 27

Hindu College alumnus and eminent cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away recently was fondly remembered today by the staff and members of the alumini association and college management. The Alumni Organisation of Hindu College paid tributes to Bedi, who was described as a ‘wonderful and phenomenal student of Hindu College’ by the members. Chairman of the college managing committee Pradeep Mehra and Principal Sanjeev Sharma said that in the 1960s, when Bedi used to play cricket at Gandhi Ground or Khalsa College, a huge crowd would assemble to watch him. “Bedi used to be a star player who used to draw maximum crowd here,” said Mehra.

He played Test cricket for India from 1966 to 1979 and was also a part of the famous Indian spin quartet. He captained India in 22 Test matches.