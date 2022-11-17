Colombian folk dancers pay tribute to WWI martyrs in Sultanwind village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

An 11-member folk dance delegation from Colombia, on a tour to Amritsar, on Tuesday visited Sultanwind village to pay homage to the seven Sikh martyrs of World War I, who lost their lives fighting for the British.

The delegation visited the historic plaque installed by the British, in the middle of village, which honours the sacrifice and attempts to preserve their legacy. The plaque, of which even the locals were unaware, was brought to light by eminent Sikh historian Sardar Bhupinder Singh Holland. A society named Vishav Yudh I and II Shaheed Welfare Society came into existence after that and organised today’s visit with a perspective of cultural exchange between the Colombians and Punjabis.

The Colombian delegation was briefed about the significance of the plaque, the village from where 135 soldiers went to the first World War. Seven soldiers got matyred in the first war and one was martyred in the second war.

Rosmy Camargo, head of the Colombian folk-dance delegation, said she was delighted to be a part of such a rich cultural exchange activity that gave them insights into the history of the city and its global connection.

As a part of their cultural exchange, a brief event was held at Yadvindra Public High School in Sultwanind village, where students showcased folk dances of Punjab and the visiting delegation presented their folk dance and briefed about their socio-cultural traditions.