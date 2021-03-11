Colonial-era Town Hall building a cynosure of all eyes

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 30

The colonial-era building of the Town Hall has undergone a massive makeover and the food street, restaurants and a fountain have become a cynosure of all eyes these days here. A Partition museum and a library are already running on the premises.

Other than the Partition Museum and library, it's now home to cafes and restaurants. At night, it bathes in lights and the chandeliers look extremely beautiful. Whenever I walk past it, I am reminded of several historic buildings from my travels abroad, which are so well-maintained and kept lively. Considering the current scene of the Town Hall, I am sure, it will soon attract film-makers as well. Many tourists are already enthralled, especially youngsters for creating Instagram content. Rameshinder Singh Sandhu, a freelance travel writer

A dazzling display of ornamental lights and chandeliers adds that extra spark at night. At sundown, a large number of tourists and locals start making a beeline.

The Town Hall stands at the starting point of the Heritage Street leading to the Golden Temple. The food street and beautification of the Town Hall was part of the beautification work of the road leading to the Golden Temple.

Surinder Singh, a hotelier, said the changeover infused a fresh lease of life in the over a century-old building. In fact, life should be breathed in all historic buildings of the city. Urban Haat is also a good example. Efforts are needed to popularise Urban Haat among visitors as a food street is planned in it. However, in the case of the Town Hall, the same is not needed as it is situated next to the Heritage Street and access to tourists is convenient.

Earlier, facade beautification of the roads to the Golden Temple had commenced from the Hall Bazaar and Katra Jaimal Singh Road in mid-2019. All these works combined has transformed the character of the city. It has introduced a subtle heritage flavour to it.