Combating genetic disorders has challenges, says expert

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 18

Noted geneticist Dr Jai Rup Singh, founder Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Punjab, Bathinda, and former Vice-Chancellor, Guru Nanak Dev University, who has been a front-runner in establishing human cytogenetics in India, was this year’s recipient of Sardar Jaswant Singh Rai Memorial Lectureship Award. The ceremony was held today at GNDU by the Department of Human Genetics of GNDU that also organised a special lecture.

Dr Jai Rup Singh was welcomed with a guard of honour by NCC cadets of the university. The lecture on demystifying myths was attended by faculty members and students from various departments. The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu.

In his lecture, Dr Jai Rup Singh enlisted common myths about genetic disorders in various cultures. Speaking of future, he said that tools like CRISPR-Cas9 (used in genetic engineering and research) would be revolutionary in combating several genetic disorders, but stressed that there also have arisen many conundrums, as the cost of these tools is astronomical and may even be used to play god, to the detriment of humanity.