Come Jan 15, Malaysia Airlines to increase weekly flights to Kuala Lumpur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

Malaysia Airlines, in response to the overwhelming response since commencement of its operations from Shri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport, announced an increase in frequency of flights between Kuala Lumpur and Amritsar from twice a week to four days a week.

From January 15, 2024, the airlines would start flights to the holy city every Monday and Friday in addition to the current flights operating on Wednesday and Saturday every week. The increase in frequency to four flights per week by the airlines showcases a strategic move to expand its presence and capture a larger share of air traffic that comprises the Punjabi diaspora and the Australian market.”

The new flights operating every Monday and Friday from Kuala Lumpur would depart at 11 pm and arrive in Amritsar at 2:20 am the next day. The return flight would depart on every Tuesday and Saturday at 3:20 am from the holy city and arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 11:45 am.

The current schedule of other two flights remains the same. These two flights would depart from Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday and Saturday at 6:50 pm and arrive in Amritsar at 10:30 pm. The return flights would leave Amritsar on the same day at 11:25 pm and arrive next day in Malaysia at 7:30 am.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative, shared, “Amritsar also has services of two other Malaysian airlines that include Air Asia X with 4x-weekly flights and Batik Air with 2x-weekly flights. This brings the total monthly seating capacity between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur to an impressive 21,000 seats.”

Yogesh Kamra from FlyAmritsar Initiative said, “This new strategic timing by Malaysia Airlines of its two additional flights from January 15 would allow convenient connectivity for passengers travelling to Amritsar from Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Auckland and Southeast Asian cities such as Bangkok, Phuket, Manila, Hong Kong and Bali reducing travel time to only 16 to 17 hours and 10 to 12 hours, respectively.”

#Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport Amritsar