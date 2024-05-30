Come out and vote, don’t let the heat get to you, poll body tells people

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 29

The District Election Office has let all its creative guns blaze in an awareness drive to boost voter participation in the Lok Sabha election on June 1. The poll body has drawn humour from popular Bollywood films and used popular dialogues from superhit movies as memes to urge voters not to let the heatwave become a deterrent on the day of polling.

To encourage voter participation through social media campaigns, these filmy posters have dialogues like “Pushpa Jhukega Nai, Vote Pane Se Rukega Nai” with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa avatar in the background and the famous DDLJ climax scene, twisted to “Aao Simran, Ghar Ja Ke Vote Payiye” with SRK and Kajol running the social media electoral game this season.

Not lagging behind, political parties too have joined in by mixing or twisting popular Punjabi songs to call for larger voter participation on June 1. Amid this digital media melee, the State Election Commission, Punjab, has used memes to reach out to the electorate, especially the young and first-time voters, using quirky lines or dialogues from famous movies to drive the message home. So, we have Akshay Kumar’s character from Jolly LLB 2, with folded hands urging voters who may prefer to sit back at home on June 1, “Kucch Toh Sharam Karo”. We also have Manoj Bajpayee’s character from Gangs of Wasseypur, asking for the keys of his car to rush to a polling booth. And of, course Sonakshi Sinha’s Faridan from Heeramandi, asking voters to go and vote with a tagline, “Listen to Faridan, Go Vote”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bollywood #Lok Sabha