Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7

Farmers of Manawali village in Ward No.5 of the Municipal Corporation here have filed a complaint with the police and the mining authorities against another farmer for digging his field using an earth mover.

The farmers alleged that the agriculture land was being dug in violation of the norms. They complained due to the act it would be difficult for them to retain water in their fields.

A farmer from the village, Balwinder Singh, said: “The digging of the soil would disturb the natural topography. How would we manage to retain water in our fields when the adjacent plot is being dug three-feet deep.”

He said they would also file a complaint in this regard in court if the local authorities failed to take any action.

Another farmer Hardeep Singh said: “If the digging is not stopped, we would also have to dig our lands to the same level for agriculture.”

He said removing the top layers of soil damages the soil health.

Advocate Kuljeet Singh Malawali, another affected farmer, said: “The government must not allow such digging as nearby farmers are affected due to it.” He said they had already informed the police and mining officials about the matter.