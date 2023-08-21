 Command Control Centre project misses another deadline : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Command Control Centre project misses another deadline

e-challaning drive to be further delayed

The Integrated Command Control Centre at the municipal corporation office in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, August 20

The authorities of the Smart City have failed to complete the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) project. After jumping several deadlines, the private firm installing the CCTV cameras in the city had claimed to complete the ICCC project by August 15. The company has installed over 900 CCTV cameras on several intersections. Around 200 CCTV cameras are yet to be installed in the city. Some CCTV cameras are functional but recording devices are yet to be installed.

Earlier, the company had assured to complete the project in June. Later, the completion deadline was extended to August 15. Now, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rahul has again extended the project deadline till September 31.

With the delay in the completion of the project, the drive of the traffic police to issue e-challans to violators of rules with the help of CCTV cameras would also be affected.

Senior police officials claimed that they were working on the e-challan project and it would be started soon with the existing infrastructure.

Officials of the municipal corporation (MC) said the CCTV cameras had been installed at Kacheri Chowk, Hal Gate Chowk, Lohgarh Chowk, Putlighar Chowk, Batala Road, Hal Bazaar, Heritage Street, several intersections of Ranjit Avenue, railway station, bus stand, Mall Road, Company Bagh , Narayangarh, Chheharta Chowk, Bhandari Bridge, Gol Bagh, Ratna Singh Chowk, Green Avenue, Elevated Road, Sultanwind Road, Rani Ka Bagh, Ranjit Vihar , Majitha Road bypass, Majitha Road, Gate Hakiman, Khajana Gate, Verka Chowk, Vallah Chowk, Galhamala Chowk, SSSS Chowk, Albert Road, Novelty Chowk and Golden Gate.

The MC is installing CCTV cameras under the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) project of the Smart City. Under the project, 1,168 CCTV cameras are to be installed at 409 places in the holy city. With the installation of these cameras, the authorities concerned would be able to keep a vigil on the entire city.

The project was started in October 2022 by Amritsar Smart City Limited. The Smart City authorities would spend Rs 91 crore on the project. Out of 1,168 CCTV cameras, 241 would provide live coverage. Besides, 50 body detection cameras would be installed at various locations.

The authorities would install 10 LED screens to flash messages. A public alert system would be installed at 50 chowks. Intelligent traffic management systems would be installed to manage movement of vehicles. The red light violation detection system would curb traffic rules violations. Emergency call buttons would be installed to help residents connect with the ICCC. A face detection system to identify the movement of criminals would also be installed.

