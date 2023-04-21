Commission agents upset as no wheat bag lifted so far

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 20

Commission agents are a disgruntled lot as not even a single bag of wheat has so far been lifted from 17 grain markets falling under the Bhikhiwind and Khemkaran market committees.

More than 60 per cent of the produce from the area had reached the mandis. All these mandis, including Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind, Khalra, Amarkot, Varnala, Basarke, Dialpura, Ghariala, Sursing, Amarkot and Valtoha, fall in the border area.

A delegation of members from these mandis led by Kulbir Singh Kasel, president, Arhtiyas’ Association, Khemkaran, along with Kashmir Singh, Harman Singh and Paramjit Singh submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh and District Food Supply Controller (DFSC) Jasjit Kaur in this regard.

The Arhtiyas’ Association had warned the administration that in case the procured crop was not lifted, they would be left with no option but to go on the agitation path. Despite repeated attempts, District Food Supply Controller Jasjit Kaur refused to respond on her mobile set.