Communist leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Palestine

Amritsar, January 1

Members of various communist parties staged a protest at Bhandari bridge here on Monday to condemn the alleged fascist attack against the Palestinian people by Israel with alleged support of America.

The communist leaders — Lakhbir Singh Nizampura, Satnam Singh Jhandar and Baldev Singh — alleged that the genocide of Palestinian people was being committed as the whole world is watching and staying silent.

While addressing a gathering, communist leaders Ratan Singh Randhawa, Balkar Singh Dudhala, Balbir Singh Jhamka and Jatinder Singh Chhina stated that the war against Palestine also has the tactical support of the UNO as it had failed to dissolve the situation. They stated that as Palestine cannot compete in arms with Israel, the present situation at best can be labelled as genocide.

Israeli attackers are showering bombs on children, women and unarmed civilians and killing them senselessly, stated communist leaders. They stated that America and Israel are flouting the opinions of international organizations like UNO and the sentiments and human rights of people.

They stated that the Modi government had earlier supported Israel, but under the pressure of international and national-level opposition, the Modi government had to step back. At this time, the gathering also demanded that the attacks on the Palestinian people be stopped immediately, Palestine UN resolutions should be implemented and Palestine should be liberated.

