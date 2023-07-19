Commuters a harried lot as rains wash away roads in Amritsar

Amritsar, July 18
Commuters are a harried lot as heavy rains have washed away upper layer of several roads in the city. Many accidents are being reported on broken roads while the authorities concerned are looking the other way. Two-wheeler drivers are at risk as their vehicles skid on broken roads.
Pawan Kumar of Golden Avenue said potholes had surfaced on roads near Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT). He said rain had deteriorated the situation.
Varinder Singh of the Mohni Park area said the upper layer of the road leading from Khalsa College to Guru Nanak Dev University had come off. He said the road witnessed huge rush of vehicles throughout the day. He said it was difficult for students to drive two-wheelers on the road as their vehicles skidded.
Gurminder Singh of Fateh Rajputan village said the road at Vallah bypass was broken. He said although the road was four lane, yet there were frequent accidents on the stretch. Besides, roads near Rego railway over bridge, Income Tax Chowk and many other places in the city are also in bad shape.
