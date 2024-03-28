Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 27

Even as the Municipal Corporation employees were seen changing streetlights only months back on the Mall road here, a large number of these have again become defunct causing trouble to the commuters during the night. At least six streetlights in a row can be seen non-functional during the evening hours near SSSS Chowk.

The commuters, especially those on foot, bicycle and even bike, stated that in the absence of functioning streetlights, travelling on the roads in the dark becomes risky. Even those going for a jog in the nearby Company Bagh are troubled as they feel that anti-social elements may try to take advantage of the darkness.

“The MC must take notice of the defunct lights and get the problem rectified. If one can spot defunct streetlights on the Mall road where the residence of the Commissioner of Police and Municipal Commissioner is located, then the magnitude of the problem can easily be assessed,” said Karnail Singh, a resident of the area.

The residents of many other areas also complained that the MC staff takes too much time in rectifying a technical snag even after it is reported. “Most residents are unaware as whom to lodge a complaint with but even those who find a way are seldom satisfied,” complained another resident Balkar Singh.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.