Commuters irked as several trains cancelled, delayed in Amritsar

Amritsar, July 2
Passengers at the Amritsar railway station were inconvenienced when three pairs of trains were cancelled and several others delayed after derailment of a goods train in Haryana’s Karnal district.
The rail traffic on the Delhi-Amritsar route was affected causing inconvenience to passengers on a sultry Tuesday. Three pairs of trains were cancelled and several ran behind their scheduled time.The trains cancelled were Delhi-Amritsar and Amritsar-Delhi Shan-e- Punjab, Delhi-Pathankot via Amritsar and Saharsa-Amritsar Jan Sewa Express. The Jan Sewa express would remain cancelled on July 3 too.
Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi, which arrives at 1:35 pm was delayed by several hours. The train was expected to reach here in the evening. It is understood that the train would also be delayed by several hours during on its return journey.
Aditya Mahajan, a trader, who frequently visits Delhi for business purpose, said travel time had ballooned. He said passengers were compelled to board buses after the train got derailed. Finding enough customers, private bus operators hiked their ticket rates.
