Commuters pin hopes on leaders to revive BRTS

Amritsar, June 8

Come July 4, it will be a year since commuters last used the air-conditioned Metro bus service. Over 30,000 passengers used to avail the only quality mass transport service in the city. Continuing heatwaves gripping the region and stalled public transport have inconvenienced commuters, many of whom are now compelled to use their personal vehicles adding to an already heavily polluted city.

A ray of hope emerged when the political leaders contesting for the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat promised to look into the matter after the election. These commuters expect MP-elect Gurjeet Singh Aujla and other influential leaders from different political parties will take up the onerous task of reviving it.

Jaspreet Singh, a resident of New Amritsar, said rides on the air-conditioned Metro bus service offered an escape from scorching heat and he used to reach his office on the Railway Link road feeling fresh. Now, he has to drive his personal vehicle over 20 km a day. To beat the heat, many have taken to cars this summer adding to the traffic woes.

Satish Grover, a shopkeeper, said the Metro bus was quite popular among local residents, especially students, as it offered a comfortable ride at an economical rate. Back then, over time, numerous commuters had taken to the BRTS over their cars and scooters.

The BRTS corridors in the city, built at a cost of Rs 550 crore, have become a talking point for residents on social media groups. Some are suggesting to turn it into a lane for auto-rickshaws, which are notorious for adding to the chaos on road. There are others who want to have it made a green belt.

Meanwhile, a fleet of 92 buses is gathering dust at the BRTS terminal on the Verka-Vallah bypass. According to the BRTS employees, the revival will not be without hiccups as the buses that have been sitting idle for near a year would need cleaning and technical servicing.

