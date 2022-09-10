Commuters to Satguru Ram Singh Colony a disgruntled lot

Amritsar, September 9
People commuting in street No.9 of Satguru Ram Singh Colony, situated opposite Khalsa College, find their vehicles hitting a raised concrete platform.
Some residents have raised a portion of the road in front of their houses, a move which upsets the level from the rest of the road. They shot off a communiqué to the municipal corporation, seeking its removal. Manjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur, residents of the area, in their complaint stated that the raised platform was about half foot above the rest of the road. The narrow street is fit for driving for two-wheelers.
Gurmeet Singh and Pawan Kumar, other residents of the area, pointed out that the raised level of the road led to accumulation of rainwater as well as tardy outflow of the water.
All of them requested the authorities to dismantle the raised platform to keep the road at an equal level.
