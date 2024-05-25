Commuters using toll plazas on GT road complain of glitches, inadequate infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 24

Commuters using toll plazas on GT road are peeved at the BJP-led government at the Centre for inadequate infrastructure and improper behaviour of staff.

After a WhatsApp group was formed to disseminate viewpoints and activities of BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu among a cross-section of society, a group of locals was quick to intimate online about this a couple of weeks ago. A majority of the members of the group are BJP supporters and leaders.

A person stated that the “FASTag machines charge exorbitant penalties and misbehaviour of the staff at the toll plazas is not tolerable. The charges of approximately Rs 2 per km is excessive, they said and added that for commercial vehicles, Rs 6 per kilometer is equally exorbitant.”

At times, the staff at toll plazas behaves like goons. Even at Jandiala toll plaza, they make an excuse many a time that their FASTag machine is not reading data. In spite of having balance in FASTag, they made them pay an exorbitant penalty. In case their FASTag does not have sufficient funds, they charge 200 per cent penalty.

