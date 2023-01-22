Complete e-KYC to get benefits, farmers told

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 21

The Agriculture Department has asked farmers availing financial benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to get e-KYC done and link their bank accounts with Aadhaar card.

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jatinder Singh Gill said those beneficiaries who would fail to comply with the guidelines would not get the next instalment of the scheme. He added that the beneficiaries can do the needful using their mobile phones or else the Rs 2,000 financial help would not be credited to their accounts. He said the farmers can also visit the nearest Sewa Kendra if they face any difficulty. He said the bank accounts have to be linked with the Aadhaar card by the banks of the beneficiaries. In case of any difficulty, your nearest agriculture office can be contacted, he added.