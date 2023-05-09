'Complete Kukrawala, Bhittewad road stretch'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 8

Residents of villages using the Kukrawala-Bhittewad road stretch have asked the Mandi Board to complete work on the pavement of the road, which had earlier been stopped midway.

The residents said the stretch falls under the purview of the Punjab Mandi Board and it had earlier started the process for the construction of the road. Dhanwant Singh Khatraikalan of the Kirti Kisan Union (Punjab), who was part of the delegation that met the XEN, Mandi Board, Raman Kumar, said, “The Mandi Board had earlier put up a layer of gravel and stones on the stretch. After this, the work was stopped and it has not been started again.”

They threatened that in case the officials failed to fulfil their promise, the residents would be forced to hold a protest.