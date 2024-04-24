‘Complete Tung Dhab drain project on time’

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 23

Highly contaminated and toxic water in the Tung Dhab drain is a major cause of concern for the residents living in localities nearby and they want the political parties and candidates to provide a concrete solution to the problem. Residents of more than 50 localities, from Verka to Ram Tirath Road, are affected by the foul smell and toxic gases emanating from the drain. The residents stated that no poll candidate or political party has yet made any commitment with timelines or clear project-based resolution of the issue.

However, SAD candidate Anil Joshi claimed that he had covered a nullah at Majitha Road when his party was in power earlier and now if he gets elected as an MP, he would get Tung Dhab drain covered too. However, as per guidelines of National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Tung Dhab drain cannot be covered as it is a storm water drain. A project for channelisation of Tung Dhab and Gumtala Drain with concrete lining and segregation of industrial sewage in a covered channel is under consideration.

“The drainage department has already submitted a proposal to concrete line the drain from bottom and on both sides and lay two parallel pipelines for effluent discharge and sewerage from rural Amritsar and other untreated release. The proposal before the Model Code of Conduct came into force was forwarded by the Deputy Commissioner’s office to the Secretary, Water Resources Department, for further action and release of funds. A separate sewerage-cum-effluent treatment plant has been proposed by the drainage department to treat the release collected from these pipelines. Once the project is implemented, the drain will be dry as before and only act as a seasonal storm water drain,” said Yogesh Kamra, an activist from Amritsar Vikas Manch.

