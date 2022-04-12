Complexities of paediatric liver diseases discussed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

As a part of Apollo’s initiative of providing advanced treatment to people across the country, Apollo Hospital, Indraprastha, New Delhi, conducted a press conference here on Monday.

The event was attended by Dr Anupam Sibal, senior paediatric gastroenterologist and group medical director, and Dr Smita Malhotra, consultant, paediatric gastroenterology. They discussed the complexities of paediatric liver diseases along with the advanced treatment modalities available in the country.

Dr Anupam Sibal said, “Sanjay Kandasamy (who was just 20-month-old at that time) was the recipient of the first successful liver transplant in India in 1998 at Apollo Hospital and has now qualified as a doctor 23 years later.”

Dr Smita said, “Acute and chronic liver and gastrointestinal diseases are fairly prevalent and many a time, go undiagnosed till advanced stages. Even when picked up timely, families have to run from pillar to post, including travelling outside the city, for an advanced care.”