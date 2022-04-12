Complexities of paediatric liver diseases discussed

Amritsar, April 11
As a part of Apollo’s initiative of providing advanced treatment to people across the country, Apollo Hospital, Indraprastha, New Delhi, conducted a press conference here on Monday.
The event was attended by Dr Anupam Sibal, senior paediatric gastroenterologist and group medical director, and Dr Smita Malhotra, consultant, paediatric gastroenterology. They discussed the complexities of paediatric liver diseases along with the advanced treatment modalities available in the country.
Dr Anupam Sibal said, “Sanjay Kandasamy (who was just 20-month-old at that time) was the recipient of the first successful liver transplant in India in 1998 at Apollo Hospital and has now qualified as a doctor 23 years later.”
Dr Smita said, “Acute and chronic liver and gastrointestinal diseases are fairly prevalent and many a time, go undiagnosed till advanced stages. Even when picked up timely, families have to run from pillar to post, including travelling outside the city, for an advanced care.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar
The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...
Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage
Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers
Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air...