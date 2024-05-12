Comprehensive liver clinic opens in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 11
Medicity Hospital, Gurugram, and Hartej Hospital here have come together to launch a comprehensive liver clinic. This was stated by the hospital management here.
Led by Dr Arvinder S Soin, chairman and chief liver transplant surgeon, and senior liver doctors from Medanta would be available once a month to provide the latest cutting-edge treatment to patients suffering from liver ailments at the clinic in Amritsar, they said.
The clinic would address serious liver illness, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, gallbladder cancer, bile duct cancer, portal hypertension, and all other liver diseases in children and adults.
Present on the occasion, Dr Soin said, “We have been treating patients from in and around Amritsar for over 20 years now. We are delighted that now at this clinic, such patients will be able to consult with us directly and get access to the most advanced liver treatment and procedures right at their doorstep.”
