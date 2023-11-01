Computer teachers protest police ‘torture’ on colleagues in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 31

The district unit of the Computer Teachers’ Union, Punjab, on Tuesday organised a protest against cane-charging and committing torture on them in Sangrur when they were lodging a peaceful demonstration demanding the fulfilment of their genuine demands. Other unions of teachers and employees too attended the demonstration and extended support to the teachers for their genuine demands.

Gurvinder Singh Tarn Taran, state president of the union, while addressing on the occasion condemned the repressive attitude of the government. He said the teachers were protesting peacefully and on the alleged instructions of the government, policemen adopted repressive attitude and even women teachers too were maltreated and cane-charged, besides subjecting them to brutality.

The state president said the union had planned to organize a state-level rally in Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 11 and to remind the state government of their promises made to them at the time of the assembly elections. He said merging them in the Education Department was one of their promises. He said the agitating teachers would participate in the political gatherings of the ruling party and would raise their demands to remind the government of the promises and the guaranties given to them.

Sital Singh, district president, and Rakhi Mannan were among other leaders who condemned the state government for its repressive attitude. He alleged the government was trying to suppress the voice of those who were demanding fulfilment of their demands.

Prabhjot Singh Gohalwar of the B Ed Teachers’ Union; Gurpreet Singh Marimegha of the Government School Teachers’ Union; Partap Singh, district president of the DTF; Nachhattar Singh, district president of the Kirti Kisan Union, too spoke on the occasion and condemned the state government for its suppressing attitude.

