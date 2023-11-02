Computer teachers union protests police action, seeks revised pay-scales

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 1

Members of Computer Teachers Union from the district held a demonstration outside Hall Gate condemning the police action on a peaceful protest carried out by teachers in Tarn Taran. They also burnt an effigy of the Punjab Government, alleging that the government was deliberately ignoring their demand for merger with the Education Department.

Led by Harpal Chandhi, district president of the union, the protesters raised the issue of revised wages, incentives and allowances that all state government employees are already getting. “What we are demanding is justified as per orders issued by the Punjab Governor in 2011. Why is the government ignoring us when there is constant talk about how the state government is aiming for technology-based education in schools. We have been teaching and performing our duties without being given our due,” said Chandhi.

The teachers said that they will celebrate a black Diwali again like last year since it has been a year that the Education Minister promised to revise their pay-scales. It is to be noted that approximately 6,670 computer teachers working for the government for the past 11 years have been raising the demand for revision of pay-scales and allowances at par with government employees.

#Tarn Taran