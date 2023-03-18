Computers donated by IIM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Under a computer donation camp being run by the social service club of IIM Amritsar, 20 desktop computers were donated. Govt Sen Sec School, Chitta Katra, and Govt Girls Sen Sec School, Kot Baba Deep Singh, received the computers. On the occasion, vice-principal Kuldeep Singh motivated the students present at the function to achieve their goals.

Workshop at DAV College

The Institution’s Innovation Council of DAV College organised a workshop, ‘Design thinking, critical thinking and innovation design’. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the PG Department of Computer Science and IT. Akhilesh Arora of AOSC, Australia, was the resource person. Akhilesh said successful entrepreneurs must have mastery over both hard and soft skills. Prof Vikram Sharma, head, Computer Science Department, said an innovative mindset and stupendous ideas were the essential traits an entrepreneur should have to run a business.

Spring dale runner-up in contest

In order to beautify the holy city, two teams comprising 10 teachers from Spring Dale Senior School participated in a wall painting competition organised by the district administration. Artists and students from various schools were invited to participate in the competition. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said showcasing their artistic skills, a team of five teachers from the school was adjudged the first runner-up in the professional category.

Sports day at Khalsa College

The Department of Physical Education, Khalsa College for Women, and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Club organised a sports day. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary, Khalsa College governing council, was the chief guest. Kanwar Mandeep Singh, assistant director, Department of Sports, Guru Nanak Dev University, and the principal of Khalsa College of Physical Education, Kanwaljit Singh, were the special guests on the occasion. Chhina encouraged the participants to excel in sports, along with academics. He said sports make a person determined, disciplined and punctual.

College hosts motivational lecture

A motivational lecture was organised at SSSS College of Commerce for Women for the final year students. Parminder Kaur, head, Computer Science Department, GNDU, was the resource person. She encouraged the students to question themselves about what they are learning and doing. She said discipline, updating skills and interest were important for getting a job.