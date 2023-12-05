Comrade Tapiala to be remembered on December 10

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 4

Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) has announced that it will hold a political conference at Tapiala village near Ajnala on December 10 to mark the death anniversary of legendary communist leader Dalip Singh Tapiala.

Tapiala, a close associate of Sohan Singh Josh, was arrested in Meerut Conspiracy Case along with 30 others. He was instrumental in setting up the first unit of the All India Kisan Sabha in Amritsar. After 1947, Tapiala was elected twice to the Punjab legislative assembly.