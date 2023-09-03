 Condolences pour in for celebrated Hindi literature scholar Ramesh Kuntal Megh : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 2

A pall of gloom descended on literary circles as the news of demise of noted and celebrated Hindi scholar Dr Ramesh Kuntal Megh came in. The 92-year-old stalwart of Hindi literature passed away on Friday due a heart attack. His literary contribution to the development and promotion of the Hindi language, especially in Punjab, won him accolades and awards, including the Sahitya Akademi award in 2017 for his work Vishwa Mithak Saritsagar.

Born on June 1, 1931, in Kanpur, he was a distinguished critic and thinker of Hindi literature. Ramesh Kuntal served as Fulbright Professor at the University of Arkansas, USA, and as the Dean of Languages, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

He started the practice of critical literature with Jaishankar Prasad’s famous work ‘Kamayani’. His famous works are ‘Vishwa Mithak Saritsagar’, ‘Mankhanjan Kinke’, ‘Kaapti Lau’, ‘Aathto Soundaryajijyasa’, ‘Myth Se Modernity Tak’, etc.

Among his famous students were Padma Shree author and academician Dr Harmohinder Singh Bedi, who credited his Padma Shree to his mentor. “He was a stalwart and institution in himself in Hindi literature. His work on Punjab’s contribution to Hindi literature motivated us immensely and through his influence I too have worked on compiling history of Hindi literature of Punjab. I had spent over five decades working and learning from him. His demise has definitely left a huge void in the field of Hindi literature,” shared Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi, Chancellor of Central University of Himachal Pradesh.

“Constantly moving forward on the path of ‘Na Yash Na Dhan, Keval Ek Mission’, Megh gave many valuable books to Hindi criticism literature, determined in his mission. He gave special importance to inter-discipline in criticism. Society, culture and aesthetics are the main basis of his criticism. His sudden demise has caused irreparable loss to the world of Hindi literature and criticism,” shared Prof Sunil Kumar, head, Hindi Department, GNDU. Prof Kumar, who is also an author, added that a strong thinker of literature in the country and internationally, Dr Megh had brought laurels to Guru Nanak Dev University.

He had served as former professor and head of department of Hindi, dean-faculty of languages, former dean academic affairs. “Like a vigilant watchman, who not only served literature but also linked literature with art and beauty through his criticism, I salute this unique talent. The truth of his writing was reflected in his sharp and accurate comments. Humble tribute to the great hero of this century from all of us Hindi lovers,” he added.

