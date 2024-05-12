Condolences pour in for famed Punjabi poet-writer Surjit Patar

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 11

Condolences continue to pour in as the news of Padma Shri poet Surjit Patar’s demise broke out early Saturday morning. Patar, who was among the most celebrated names of Punjabi literature in the world, passed away in his sleep at his home in Ludhiana at the age of 79.

Patar’s association with Amritsar ran deep as he was prolifically in the progression of Punjabi literature in holy city’s literary landscape.

Eminent poet Dr Sarabjot Singh Behal, who had shared the stage with Surjit Patar at the Sacred Amritsar Festival held earlier this year, shared, “Surjit Patar was a personification of his favourite metaphor, ‘Birkh’(Tree), which he used so often in his poems. Like an evergreen tree, he flowered, bore fruit and provided shade with his roots firmly planted in the garden of Punjabi culture and literature. The tender leaves and branches of this tree were home to nests of so many budding writers. Trees never die.”

Born in Patar Kalan village of Jalandhar on January 14, 1945, he completed his master’s degree in Punjabi from Punjabi University, Patiala, and PHD from Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice Chancellor, GNDU, expressed his shock over the sad and sudden demise of eminent poet and Padma Shri awardee.

Prof Sandhu said, “In this sad moment, the demise of Patar Sahib has caused an irreparable loss to the Punjabi literary and academic world. Surjit Patar was an alumnus of Guru Nanak Dev University. He received his doctorate degree in 1997 from the School of Punjabi Studies under the supervision of Prof Joginder Singh Kairon on the topic of “Transformation of folklore contents in Nanak-Bani”. He was also awarded Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) by GNDU in 2012. University’s theme song was also composed by Patar Sahib.” Prof Sandhu said Patar was deeply attached with the GNDU. He always involved himself in the literary and academic activities of the university, Prof Sandhu added.

Dr Manjinder Singh, Head, School of Punjabi Studies, while expressing his grief said, “Punjabi world has no other Patar Sahib. The eternal truth from his pen will always guide the generations to come.”

Virsa Vihar also conducted a prayer and condolence meet, in which writers, poets and artists paid homage to Patar. Calling Patar as Baba Bohar of Punjabi literature, Shiromani Natakar and eminent theatre person, Kewal Dhaliwal, Bhupinder Singh Sandhu, Ramesh Yadav, Artinder Sandhu, and others too expressed that Patar’s death was a personal loss.

Majha House, a literary forum where Patar was engaged in literary discourse, too expressed their condolences over his sudden demise.

Several political leaders too shared their tributes while remembering Surjit Patar’s contribution to Punjabi literature. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said Surjit Singh Patar was an important figure in the literary world. BJP’s Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri and SAD’s Anil Joshi too called Patar’s death as irreparable loss to Punjabi cultural and literary world.

