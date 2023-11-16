Confectionery shop owner’s killing: Third murder suspect arrested with pistol

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 15

The Chheharta police have arrested the third suspect involved in the murder case of a former PSPCL Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Rajinder Kumar Kalia. He was shot dead on August 21.

The accused was identified as Arshdeep Singh, alias Gholu, of Pehalwanke village in Tarn Taran. The police have confiscated a .32 bore caliber pistol from his possession, said Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station here.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sahil Kumar, alias Band Makhan, of Bhagat Singh Colony, Indira Colony of Jhabal Road and Ajay Kumar of Mehrapura Nawakot area.

Kalia was at his confectionary shop in Bhalla Colony in Chheharta when he was shot dead by three bike-borne persons on August 21. Robbery was stated to be the prime reason behind the incident. The police had registered a murder case on the statement of Kalia’s wife Snehlata, a schoolteacher.

According to the police, the suspects had entered the shop as customers. As they tried to snatch money from the cash box, Kalia confronted them. One of the suspects took out a pistol and shot at him. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

